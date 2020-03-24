Full Year 2019 Columbus A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 24, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the annual report 2019 conference call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today.



And I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker, Mr. Thomas HonorÃ©. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Thomas Gregers HonorÃ©,Columbus A/S-CEO - President & Member of the Executive Board



Thank you very much. We will start the presentation today by looking at the highlights of 2019. And due to the extraordinary situation related to the COVID-19 virus, we will cover the impact related to this in our presentation today. Hans Henrik will then cover the income statement for 2019. Then we will present our financial value drivers and the geographical and business segments. Afterwards, we will cover our expectations for 2020 and also update our long-term guidance. And finally, we will open up for a Q&A session.



Let's go to Slide 5 to begin the presentation.



In