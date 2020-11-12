Nov 12, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Hans Henrik Thrane - Columbus A/S-Interim CEO - Corporate CFO & Member of the Executive Board



Thank you, Rahman. And as said, my name is Hans Henrik Thrane. And the presentation today, I'm at Slide 4, will cover 2 main parts. First, I'll present the highlights and the financials for Q3. And then I'll present our new strategy Focus23. We will, at the end, have a Q&A session where we hope to get a lot of questions from you.



So let's go to Slide 5 to begin the presentation. Q3 was the start of a major transition for Columbus. On October 28, we jump-started the execution of our new strategy by announcing