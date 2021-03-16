Full Year 2020 Columbus A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Hans Henrik Thrane - Columbus A/S-Interim CEO - Corporate CFO & Member of the Executive Board



Thank you, Tracy. So welcome, everyone, to Columbus' presentation for the Annual Report 2020. And my name is Hans Henrik Thrane, and I'm acting CEO and also Corporate CFO in Columbus.



So let's go through our agenda on Slide #4. So I'll start the presentation and will walk you through the highlights of -- and financial review of the year. 2020 was the last year of our 5-year strategy, we call Columbus 2020, and I'll briefly cover the main highlights of our strategic results, then I'll make a brief update on our Focus23 strategy, and we will end the presentation with an outlook for 2021 and a