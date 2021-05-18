Q1 2021 Columbus A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Columbus Financial Report Q1 2021. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you the call is recorded today, Tuesday, the 18th of May 2021.



And I would now like to hand over to your first speaker today, Mr. Hans Henrik Thrane. Please go ahead, sir.



Hans Henrik Thrane - Columbus A/S-Corporate CFO&Member of the Executive Board



Thank you, Tracy. So welcome to Columbus presentation of Q1 report for 2021. I'm Hans Henrik Thrane, and I am currently acting CEO, but also our corporate CFO in Columbus.



So let's start to go through our agenda on Slide #4. And here we'll go through -- take you through the highlights of Q1, and then we will end the presentation with an outlook for 2021 and the long-term guidance, followed by a Q&A session.



So now let's go to Slide 5 of the presentation which is a welcome to our new CEO. And I'd like to start the presentation by welcoming our new appointed CEO, Soren Krogh Knudsen. Soren Knudsen comes with a