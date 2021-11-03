Q3 2021 Columbus A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Columbus Financial Report Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker today, Soren. Please go ahead.



Soren Krogh Knudsen - Columbus A/S-President&CEO



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everybody. My name is Soren Krogh Knudsen, and I am the CEO and President of Columbus. I'm accompanied by Hans Henrik, our CFO. And we are pleased to take you through our results for Q3 and the first 9 months of 2021.



So at today's call, we will start by looking at the operational and financial highlights of Q3. I will then share a short update on our strategic priorities. Hans Henrik will continue and will share the financial review of Q3 in a bit more detail. And we will end the presentation with an outlook for 2021 and long-term guidance, followed by a Q&A session.



So let