Q2 2022 Columbus A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Columbus Interim Report Q2 2022 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Soren Krogh Knudsen. Please go ahead.



Soren Krogh Knudsen - Columbus A/S-CEO&President



Thank you very much, operator, and thank you to all of you for joining today's call. My name is Soren Krogh Knudsen, and I am the CEO and President of Columbus. I'm accompanied here by Nicole Bluhme, our Head of Global Finance Operations. And together, we'll take you through today's agenda.



So let's start with going through the agenda on Slide 4. So the topic of today's presentation is, as the heading suggests, is our performance of the second quarter of 2022. I will walk you through the financial and operational highlights of Q2 and the first half first. And then Nicole will share the financial review and will take you through our market units and outlook