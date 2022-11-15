Q3 2022 Columbus A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Columbus Financial Report Q3 2022 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Soren Krogh Knudsen. Please go ahead.



Soren Krogh Knudsen - Columbus A/S-CEO&President



Thank you, operator. Thank you, and thank you all for joining today's call. As the operator said, my name is Soren Krogh Knudsen, and I'm the CEO and President of Columbus. I'm accompanied here today by our new CFO, Brian Iversen, who joined us on October 1.



So before we continue, I'll just hand over to Brian, who can give a short introduction.



Brian Iversen - Columbus A/S-CFO&Member of Executive Board



Yes. Thank you, Soren. First, I want to say that I'm very pleased to have joined Columbus and to be part of my first interim presentation.



