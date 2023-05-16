Q1 2023 Columbus A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Soren Krogh Knudsen - Columbus A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Thank you. Thank you very much, operator, and good afternoon to all of you. Yes, my name is SÃ¸ren Krogh Knudsen, and I am the CEO and President of Columbus. And here with me, I have Brian Iversen, our CFO, to help me through today's presentation. And I suggest we all start by going through the agenda on Slide 4 to see what's ahead of us.



So at today's call, as always, we will cover the -- first, the financial highlights of Q1. Then following that, Brian and I will cover the financial review in more detail. And then we will end the presentation with an outlook for 2023 and long-term guidance, followed by a Q&A session, should