Q2 2023 Columbus A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Thank you very much, operator and good afternoon to everybody. Welcome to the Q2 investor call. As the operator just said, my name is Soren Knudsen and I am the CEO of Columbus. Today, I'm accompanied by Brian Iversen, who is our group CFO, who will assist me during the call. And I suggest we just start by going through the agenda on Slide 4.



So today, we'll start with the financial highlights of Q2. Following that, Brian will cover the financial review. And we will end the presentation with an outlook for 2023 and a view of our long-term guidance, followed by a short Q&A session. Also, what I've included here today is, I've