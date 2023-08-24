Aug 24, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Columbus Interim Report Q2 2023 Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please note that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker, Mr. Soren Knudsen, CEO of Columbus. Please go ahead, sir.
Soren Krogh Knudsen - Columbus A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board
Thank you very much, operator and good afternoon to everybody. Welcome to the Q2 investor call. As the operator just said, my name is Soren Knudsen and I am the CEO of Columbus. Today, I'm accompanied by Brian Iversen, who is our group CFO, who will assist me during the call. And I suggest we just start by going through the agenda on Slide 4.
So today, we'll start with the financial highlights of Q2. Following that, Brian will cover the financial review. And we will end the presentation with an outlook for 2023 and a view of our long-term guidance, followed by a short Q&A session. Also, what I've included here today is, I've
Q2 2023 Columbus A/S Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 24, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...