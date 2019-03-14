Full Year 2018 Comet Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2019 / 03:30PM GMT

RenÃ©Lenggenhager - Comet Holding AG - CEO



Thank you very much. Ladies and gentlemen, I want to welcome you warmly to the annual results conference call of the Comet Group. Markus Portmann and I will briefly lead you through the most important developments in 2018. You can follow the presentation after you have registered for the webcast. Alternatively, you can access our call presentation on the Comet Group home page.



I will begin with a quick summary of the big picture and give you an overview of the business performance in 2018. Markus Portmann will then go over the financial results in detail for you, after which I will discuss the outlook.