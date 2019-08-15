Half Year 2019 Comet Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2019 / 02:15PM GMT

Heinz Kundert - Comet Holding AG - Chairman of the Board & Interim CEO



Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to the presentation of the half -- first half report 2019. I'm going to start on the Slide #4. On the Slide #4, you can see that the net sales in the first half of 2019 has been CHF 177 million. So this is a down of 23%, 23.8% versus the H1 2018. So this is a significant reduction of the sales due to the downturn in the industry. It's mainly because of the area -- of the memory sector, where we are very much engaged, and the memory market has been hit hardest in comparison to the total market. These are the big impact on the EBITDA, which is only 4.8%, and mostly, it is driven by the volume. That means less volume gives