Comet Holding AG Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Nov 21, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Heinz Kundert - Comet Holding AG - Chairman of the Board & Interim CEO



Good morning, everybody. I'm excited to see so many faces. Of course, many of you I know, and you know me. Pleased to have you here today. I hope you enjoy this place here, at the airport, maybe easier to travel. And I assume that most of you have been in Flamatt. You've seen Comet before. And if you have the wish to see once Comet, there's another opportunity, of course, to do that at another time.



So I'm happy to give you first indications on our strategic roadmap as well as our plenty of initiatives that we have started to make this company more successful.



I'm now in Comet for 6 months. So I made my first statement after 100 years -- 100 days, sorry. And now it's almost 200 years (sic) [200 days]. So it's a good timing to give you my impression. So I know much about this industry, I know somewhat about Comet, but people here, especially my division Heads, they know much more about the company because they have been with the company for several years. So don't -- forgive me if I cannot answer all the questions,