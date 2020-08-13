Half Year 2020 Comet Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2020 / 02:15PM GMT

Heinz Kundert - Comet Holding AG - Chairman of the Board & Interim CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome to the earnings conference first half of 2020. I shortly go through 4 chapters, give you an overview on the total situation, financial situation of the group. Then we go into the financial review, this is being done by Nicola Rotondo, he's Chief Financial Officer, control -- for financial control in Comet, then we go into the outlook. And of course, you're going to have the opportunity to ask questions.



Are we following with the slides? One more. So as an overview, Comet had a solid first half 2020. We have significantly improved the performance versus the previous year. Half year,