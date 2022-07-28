Half Year 2022 Comet Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Comet First Half 2022 Results Conference Call and Live Webcast. I'm Sabrina, the chorus call operator. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Ulrich Steiner, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Ulrich Steiner - Comet Holding AG - VP of IR & Communication and Head of ESG Program



Thank you very much, Sabrina. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome also from our side to our first half 2022 results webcast. The documents, including the presentation that will follow have been available on our website since 6:30 this morning. With me on the call today are our CEO, Kevin Croftonto; and our CFO, Lisa Pataki. Before they present their assessment of the first half of the year, I would like to draw your attention to the disclaimer on Page 2 of the presentation.



With that, I would like to hand over to our CEO. Kevin, please.



