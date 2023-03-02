Full Year 2022 Comet Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 02, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Ulrich Steiner - Comet Holding AG - VP of IR & Communication and Head of ESG Program



I'm pleased to welcome you to the Annual Media and Investor's Conference of the Comet Group. Today's presentation will start with -- let me see what I can find -- yes, we'll start with a broad view assessment of 2022 followed by a more detailed look at the figures by our CFO, Lisa Pataki. And then before closing today, obviously, we will share with you our view on 2023 and then go into Q&A. And with that, let me jump start the presentation. So 2022 was another great year for Comet with record results despite a lot of global turbulence. Regardless of trade conflicts, inflationary pressure, arm conflicts, we were able to further increase both sales and