Half Year 2019 Covivio SA Earnings Call Transcript

Hello, everybody. I'm pleased to present you with this H1 2019 result for Covivio. First, what are the key milestone of this another active first half for Covivio? First, on our pipeline, we are well on track to always to increase development pipeline with 100,000 square meters new projects during this first half; second, a stronger balance sheet, we already reached our new LTV policy with 39.2% LTV, and we obtained an upgrade of our credit rating to BBB+ from S&P; and third, continuous strong operating performance, plus 3.3% in like-for-like revenue growth and plus 2.8% in like-for-like in value growth.



I will present some key points of strategy, after that, the key milestone we