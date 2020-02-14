Full Year 2019 Covivio SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Christophe Kullmann - Covivio - CEO & Director



Okay. Welcome, everybody. I'm very pleased to welcome you for the Full Year 2019 Results of Covivio. Just to start by Page 3, the key milestone we achieved last year. Strong operating performance, also a discipline in financial policy with the fact that we reached our target of LTV below 40% and also solid financial performance with an increase of all of indicators per share strongly increased.



The strategy -- just Page 5. Just to remember, Covivio has 3 strategic pillars. First, is to be focused on major European cities. The second is to have a strong development pipeline. And the third is the client centricity. Those pillars are supported by our ESG strategy to build sustainable building, to reduce carbon emission and to generate well-being in all of our assets. That leads to a purpose that we announced last year, build sustainable relationship and well-being.



Coming back to our pillars. The first one focused on major European cities. Last year, we increased our portfolio by EUR 1 billion to EUR 24 billion. Today located in 92% is the