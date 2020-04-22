Q1 2020 Covivio SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Apr 22, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT

Christophe Kullmann - Covivio - CEO & Director



Thank you. Good evening, everyone. Thanks for joining this call on the Q1 activity of Covivio. Before going through the first quarter news flow in this crisis phase, let's take a step back on our business model.



And on Page 4. As you know, Covivio is a diversified company, mainly exposed to Office and Residential, which represent 84% of our portfolio as of today. Diversification in terms of asset class and in term of countries offer a secure profile to the company. The resilience of our revenues relies also on the solidity of our tenant base. On Offices, which represents 60% of our portfolio, 91% of our revenues come from large corporates. On German Resi, residential activity is one of the most resilient. We have no vacancy and benefit from a market with a structural lack of supply. On Hotels,