Half Year 2020 Covivio SA Earnings Call Transcript

Christophe Kullmann - Covivio - CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for all attending this call. I'm here today with Tugdual Millet, Dominique Ozanne and Olivier EstÃ¨ve.



Let's start Page 4. I won't really comment on this slide because you all now know these figures, but I just would like to stress 2 points. First, we are facing today an unprecedented crisis with very different impacts. Travel and leisure activities are strongly impacted. At the same time, offices and residential activities are more resilient. Second, what is different today compared to 2009 crisis is that there is no financial crisis. In real estate, there is today a lot of liquidity willing to be invested. In this environment, our diversified business model is trained to get through this