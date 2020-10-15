Q3 2020 Covivio SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Oct 15, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT

Tugdual Millet - Covivio - CFO



Thank you, and good evening, everyone. Thank you for attending this Q3 activity call from -- for Covivio. So let's directly start with some data and comments on our different markets. And let's begin with the office market. I'm on Page 4 of the presentation.



So after a very quiet Q2 to the lockdown, the letting activities picking up slowly on the back of more site visit and decision, which have been postponed for a few months. We are probably entering in a new cycle, but entering with a vacancy rate at the end of 2019 that has reached its lowest level over the next 10 years.



On the investment side, activity remains dynamic with new record in terms of yield in the gateway cities and particularly in Paris or Milan. Obviously, available money is eager to invest particularly on no-brainer asset even at stretched