Q1 2021 Covivio SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Apr 20, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

Covivio First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call.



Tugdual Millet - Covivio - CFO



Yes. Good evening, everyone. I'm pleased to present to you the Q1 results and review and activity. I will go through the presentation in details, and then we will be available with Paul to answer to your question.



First, Page 4, I wanted to start this presentation with sharing some encouraging signs of resiliency of the office market in Europe, with the updated figures that we collected for this first quarter. I have to say that both on letting side and investment side, we see comforting dynamic with overall comparable level of take-up between Q1 2020 and Q1 2021, showing a catch-up effect with rent stable and transaction evidence demonstrating that on good assets, price continued to be well oriented.



Page 5, this is also what we feel on the ground with an important increase in the amount of