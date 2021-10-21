Q3 2021 Covivio SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Covivio 2021 Q3 Activity Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Paul Arkwright. Please go ahead, sir.



Paul Arkwright - Covivio - Director of Financial planning, Control & Communication and Executive Officer of IR



Thank you, and good evening, everyone. Thanks for being with us on this call. So let's say this last quarter has been very active for us on all fronts. And it shows the positive dynamics that we see across all of our activities. So let's start by offices. I'm on Page 4 of the slide show. So last quarter I've shown a catchup in the letting activity in all of our markets, as you can see in this slide. Obviously, we are not delivered of 2019, but we clearly see an improvement since summer. And we benefit from this improvement at Covivio level, as you can see on Page 5 of the slide show.



So far in 2021, we have signed 134,000 square meters of new lettings. This is more than what we have signed for the whole year of 2019 or 2018. More than half