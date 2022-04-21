Q1 2022 Covivio SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Apr 21, 2022 / 04:30PM GMT

Thank you. Hello, everyone. Thanks for being in this call tonight. I'm very happy to comment a very good first quarter of the year for Covivio. Let's focus first on the dynamic letting activity we have seen in the first quarter. I'm on Page 4 to start, and you see on this page the market figures for Greater Paris, for Milan and for Germany, all are on green.



As you can see in the top part of the slide, take-up are increasing by 20% to 40% and also are now near to their 2019 levels. On the investment side, we continue to see a strong appetite from investors, and we put in this slide some illustration, some good example of what we have seen very recently in the market.



So what does that mean for Covivio? On Page 5. This continued