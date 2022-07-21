Half Year 2022 Covivio SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2022 / 04:30PM GMT

Christophe Kullmann - Covivio - CEO & Director



Hello, everyone. Thanks for joining our call tonight. I'm very happy together with Paul to share with you a very strong set of first half results for Covivio. So without further ado, let's start with the key figures of the first half as that we provide a good overview of our performance.



First, on the operating side, Page 4, we gained momentum in H1 with strong performance across all our businesses. In offices letting activity once again for the success of our positioning in German Resi, the performance was strong, both on rents and on values. And in hotels, the recovery is growing faster than expected. All this results in strong figures, as you can see on the right side, plus 13% like-for-like growth in rental revenue volume, 96.5% occupancy rate, together with a long-lived maturity and a 2.6% like-for-like value growth.



This strong operating performance drives the growth in our financial results with Page 5, 8% growth in an adjusted EPRA earnings, 8% to 17% growth in EPRA net asset value, while at the same time, keeping a healthy