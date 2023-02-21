Full Year 2022 Covivio SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2023 / 05:30PM GMT

Christophe Kullmann - Covivio - CEO & Director



Hello, everybody. I'm happy together with Paul to welcome you to this conference call to commence Covivio's 2022 annual results. I will first give you some introductory comments on robust performance and strong positioning, then Paul will enter into more details regarding 2022 achievements and growing financial results. And I will end this presentation by commenting on key priorities for 2023.



So first page, let's start with the key figures of 2022 that will provide a good overview of our performance.



On the operating side, we gained momentum in 2022 with strong performance across all our businesses. This resulted in strong overall performance, as you can see on the left side. An historic plus 13% like-for-like growth in rental review, a 96.6% occupancy rate, together with a maintained long lease maturity of 7 years, and flat like-for-like value growth in '22 despite the evolution of the environment. This strong operating performance drove growth in financial results, plus 5% growth in adjusted EPRA earnings and plus 10% growth in EPRA