Q3 2019 Cyfrowy Polsat SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Dear, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Polsat Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call.



I will now give the floor to Miroslaw Blaszczyk, CEO of Polsat. Sir, you may begin.



Miroslaw Blaszczyk - Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. - Chairman of the Management Board



Good morning, good afternoon, and welcome to Polsat Group quarterly results call. As usually, we will summarize the quarter and discuss our operating and financial results. This section will be run by Staszek Janowski. Later on, Kacha will comment on our financial performance.



But before I hand the floor to the team, let me summarize this interesting quarter briefly. Q3 was opened with our OTT box launch. We started offering it in July, and we strongly believe this product changed our competitive position in the broader market, including urban areas.



The second topic that we were focused on is our broadened football offering. PKO Ekstraklasa, which is a Polish premiership has been offered to Cyfrow Polsat customers this summer and creates another platform to build satisfaction and value