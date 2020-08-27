Half Year 2020 Cyfrowy Polsat SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Miroslaw Blaszczyk



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Polsat Group's Q Second 2020 Results Call. Today, I will take you through the key events that took place in second quarter. Staszek and Maciej will tell you about the operating results of both our business segments, followed by Kacha with our financial performance. As always, we will end the presentation with a short summary and Q&A session.



Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to ask you to look at the results of this quarter from a different perspective. Today, the coronavirus situation seems relatively stable. Life has almost returned to normal, and investors tend to quickly forget the past. So I would like to remind you all of the reality we faced in Poland in March and April when schools, shopping malls, most public facilities were shut down, when we were only