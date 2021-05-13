Q1 2021 Cyfrowy Polsat SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Q1 2021 Results call for the Cyfrowy Polsat Group. As usually, we will begin with a presentation, and then we will answer your question here in the call queue in the next section. You are welcome to post your questions in the chat section during the presentation. And we will answer them afterwards. I will now give the floor to Mr. Miroslaw Blaszczyk, CEO of Cyfrowy Polsat.



Miroslaw Blaszczyk - Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. - President of the Management Board



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon to all of you, and welcome to Polsat Group's results conference call for the first quarter of 2021. Today's agenda will follow the standard pattern. I will start the presentation by telling you about the key events of Q1 2021 in our capital group. Then we'll move on to the operating results, which will be presented by Staszek and Maciej. After that, Kacha, will show you how these operating results translated into our financial performance. I will conclude with a short summary, and we will answer your questions.



Let's begin with the most