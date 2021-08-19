Half Year 2021 Cyfrowy Polsat SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Second Quarter 2021 Results Call of new Polsat Plus group, as you can see in the brand new branding. (Operator Instructions)



I will now give the floor to the CEO of the Cyfrowy Polsat, Mr. Miroslaw Blaszczyk. Please go ahead, sir.



Miroslaw Blaszczyk - Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. - President of the Management Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and warm welcome to the results call of Polsat Plus Group for the second quarter of 2021. To begin with, I will tell you about the most important events that happened in the second quarter of this year and I will invite Maciej to talk about our key projects. Then as always, Staszek will discuss the performance of the media segment, while Maciej tell you about the operating results of our B2C and B2B business segment. After that, Kacha will present our financial results. I will conclude our presentation with a short summary and then we will move on to the Q&A session.



The key events of the second quarter. In July, we have successfully finalized the deal with