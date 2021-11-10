Q3 2021 Cyfrowy Polsat SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Third Quarter 2021 Results Call of Polsat Plus Group. Our usual speakers, Mr. Mirek Blaszczyk, CEO; Maciej Stec, Vice President, responsible for strategy; Kacha Ostap-Tomann, CFO; and Staszek Janowski, President of TV Polsat, will present the results of Polsat Plus Group, and then we will hold a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)



Mr. Blaszczyk, the floor is yours.



Miroslaw Blaszczyk - Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. - President of the Management Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. It is my pleasure to welcome you to the results call of Polsat Plus Group for the third quarter of 2021.



Moving on to the agenda of today's meeting. First of all, I will present the key events of the third quarter, then Staszek Janowski will discuss the operating results of our business segments. After that, as always, Kacha will present our financial results. And finally, I will conclude the presentation with a summary, and we will be ready to take your questions.



Let's take a look at the key events that took place in