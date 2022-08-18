Half Year 2022 Cyfrowy Polsat SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the second quarter 2022 results call of Polsat Group. The results will be presented by Mr. Miroslaw Blaszczyk, CEO; Mr. Maciej Stec, Vice President, Responsibility for Strategy and the New Business; Kacha Ostap-Tomann, CFO; and Mr. Stanislaw Janowski, President of T Polsat. After the presentation, we will hold a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) Mr. Blaszczyk, the floor is yours.



Miroslaw Blaszczyk - Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. - President of the Management Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome. As usual, our agenda has 4 points. I will open the presentation by discussing the key events of the second quarter. And Staszek and Maciej will talk about the operating results of our business segments, while Kacha will present our financial results for the quarter. After a short summary, we will proceed to the Q&A session.



Let's begin with the most important event. Quite a lot happened in the second quarter of 2022. First of all, we have finalized the acquisition of Port Praski, a unique real estate