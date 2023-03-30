Full Year 2022 Cyfrowy Polsat SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 30, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, a warm welcome to the 2022 results call of Polsat Plus Group. As usual, today's presentation will be made by Mr. Miroslaw Blaszczyk, CEO; Mr. Maciej Stec, Vice President, Responsible for Strategy; Ms. Katarzyna Ostap-Tomann, CFO; and Mr. Stanislaw Janowski, President of TV Polsat.



After the presentation, we will hold a Q&A session. As always, you can post your questions in advance in the chat section. Mr. Blaszczyk, the floor is yours.



Miroslaw Blaszczyk - Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. - President of the Management Board



Good afternoon, and welcome, everyone. This is the agenda of today's meeting. I will begin the presentation with the key highlights of 2022. After that, Staszek will tell you about our performance in the Media segment and Maciej will present the operating results of the B2C and the B2B segment. Then he will bring you up-to-date on our activities in the Clean Energy segment. Kacha will discuss on the financial performance in 2022. I will end the presentation with short summary and our objectives for 2023. Let's start with