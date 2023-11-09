Q3 2023 Cyfrowy Polsat SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the results call of Polsat Group for the third quarter of 2023. Our speakers today are, as always, Mr. Miroslaw Blaszczyk, CEO; Mr. Maciej Stec, Vice President, responsible for Strategy, Ms. Katarzyna Ostap-Tomann, CFO and Management Board member responsible for ESG; and finally, Mr. Stanislaw Janowski, President of TV Polsat. After the presentation, we will hold a Q&A session. As always, you can post your questions in advance in the chat section.



Mr. Blaszczyk, the floor is yours.



Miroslaw Blaszczyk - Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. - President of the Management Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. We will start today's presentation with the key highlights of the third quarter. Afterwards, Staszek and Maciej will present the operating results of our business segments, and Kacha will give you an overview of our financial performance. I will close the presentation with a summary of this past quarter, and then we will answer your questions.



Next slide, please. Let me present the key events that took place in