Q4 2021 Chargeurs SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / NTS GMT

Unidentified Company Representative



Hello and welcome to this call for the 2021 annual results of Group Chargeurs. Let me now give the floor to Mr. MichaÃ«l Fribourg, Chief Executive Officer.



MichaÃ«l Fribourg - Chargeurs SA - Chairman & CEO



Good morning, everyone and welcome to this presentation of our annual results for 2021. Our group is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, 150 years of entrepreneurship of a corporate culture and recreation, which -- a group that has in fact shown its great performance and resilience over the last few years, over 2021 and 2020.



Over the 150 years, our company has changed significantly. The most recent events of 2020, 2021, the pandemic gave us a new opportunity to show how nimble our staff is, how strong our business is and how broad our business opportunities can be, and how we address them to transform our business. 2021 was a year marked by the pandemic, but we were able to address the challenges of this lasting pandemic and also make the most of the recovery.



So, Chargeurs really made