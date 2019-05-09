Q1 2019 Targovax ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Ãystein Soug - Targovax ASA - CEO



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to this quarterly presentation of Targovax. Welcome to the people in the room. Welcome to people on the web. My name is Ãystein Soug, and with me today, I have our CFO, TorbjÃ¸rn Furuseth.



I suspect that most of the people listening into this, they are familiar with our technology. But for the benefit of those who are not too familiar, I will give you a short introduction to who we are and what we are doing.



And what you see on this slide is an overview of the cancer therapy landscape, the way we picture it today. It's a map of what's happening in cancer treatment. And of course, still, surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy plays a very central role in treating cancer patients. But immunotherapies are getting an increased usage all around the world. And particularly checkpoint inhibitors, immune modulators, they are proven to be very important in the cancer treatment. Many patients today rely on checkpoint inhibitors in their treatment. And not only is it a good thing for the patients, it's also