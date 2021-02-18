Targovax ASA Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Feb 18, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Ãystein Soug - Targovax ASA - CEO



Ladies and gentlemen, please let me welcome you to our Capital Markets Day, our key opinion leader event and our fourth quarter 2020 presentation. My name is Ãystein Soug, and I'm the CEO of Targovax.



We have a great program for you for the next couple of hours. Today, its main focus is going to be on the ONCOS-102 development program. And we have people in 4 different countries and hopefully, the technicals will work out well.



We'll start with an update on our latest PD-1 refractory melanoma trial in combination with KEYTRUDA. And for that, we have invited our principal investigator from that trial, Dr. Alexander Shoushtari. After Dr. Shoushtari's presentation, our Chief Medical Officer, Magnus JÃ¤derberg, will lay out the plans that we have for further steps in melanoma, namely a trial intended to create data to support registration of ONCOS-102. He will also touch upon the other trials that we are going in the company, and we'll also put it all into context for you.



After a short break, Chief Scientific Officer, Victor