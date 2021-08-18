Q2 2021 Targovax ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Ãystein Soug - Targovax ASA - CEO



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Targovax in our second quarter presentation. I'm the CEO. My name is Ãystein Soug. And with me today in our office studio, I have Chief Business Officer, Erik Digman Wiklund; and Chief Financial Officer, TorbjÃ¸rn Furuseth. If you have questions during the presentation, there is a button on the lower right-hand corner in the player. So you can push that and you can ask questions.



But let's start with the glance at who we are. To remind you, our lead product candidate is an oncolytic virus called ONCOS-102. We're about to complete an early development program, where we have shown clear clinical activity of ONCOS-102 in several indications, in monotherapy, in combination with chemotherapy and in combination with checkpoint inhibitor. And importantly, we also see clear supporting mechanistic biomarker data, establishing ONCOS-102 as a superbly powerful immune activator.



In addition to ONCOS-102, we also have a pipeline, which includes novel viruses and the mutant RAS cancer vaccine called TG, which we've