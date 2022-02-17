Q4 2021 Targovax ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 17, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Erik Digman Wiklund

Targovax ASA - CEO

* Ãystein Soug

Targovax ASA - Special Advisor & Interim CFO



Erik Digman Wiklund - Targovax ASA - CEO



Welcome to Targovax and our fourth quarter and full year 2021 presentation. My name is Erik Digman Wiklund and I am the CEO of Targovax.



So first, let me give you a brief overview of the main highlights of last year. By far, the most important event of the year was the clinical data that we delivered on ONCOS-102, our lead clinical stage program. We showed a class-leading ORR of 35% in PD-1 refractory melanoma, and we could associate this ORR to deep and durable immune responses in the tumors.



Second, we also showed a very solid median survival of 25 months in frontline mesothelioma in combination with chemotherapy. And this puts ONCOS-102 as the compound with the best survival data that we have seen in mesothelioma. And these 2 data points were