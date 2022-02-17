Feb 17, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 17, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Erik Digman Wiklund
Targovax ASA - CEO
* Ãystein Soug
Targovax ASA - Special Advisor & Interim CFO
=====================
Erik Digman Wiklund - Targovax ASA - CEO
Welcome to Targovax and our fourth quarter and full year 2021 presentation. My name is Erik Digman Wiklund and I am the CEO of Targovax.
So first, let me give you a brief overview of the main highlights of last year. By far, the most important event of the year was the clinical data that we delivered on ONCOS-102, our lead clinical stage program. We showed a class-leading ORR of 35% in PD-1 refractory melanoma, and we could associate this ORR to deep and durable immune responses in the tumors.
Second, we also showed a very solid median survival of 25 months in frontline mesothelioma in combination with chemotherapy. And this puts ONCOS-102 as the compound with the best survival data that we have seen in mesothelioma. And these 2 data points were
Q4 2021 Targovax ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 17, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...