Q1 2022 Targovax ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Erik Digman Wiklund - Targovax ASA - CEO



Welcome to Targovax and our first quarter update. My name is Erik Digman Wiklund and I am the CEO. With me today, I have Chief Financial Officer, Lubor Gaal; as well as our Chief Medical Officer, Lone Ottesen. During the first quarter, we made major advances in delivering on our new strategy. Most importantly, we formed 2 critical business development deals with our new partners at Agenus. #1, announced yesterday is a clinical collaboration agreement on the next melanoma trial and Agenus will in this trial partner up with us and give us access to 2 important checkpoint inhibitors, their anti-PD-1 and their anti-CTLA-4, which we will combine ONCOS-102 with in our upcoming Phase II trial. This is an essential collaboration to be able to execute the trial and it will save us significant costs. And in addition, it gives us access to, particularly with the CTLA-4, 1 of the most interesting checkpoint inhibitors in development at the moment.



So we're very excited about this partnership and we think it will put ONCOS-102 in a position to really differentiate and