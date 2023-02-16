Q4 2022 Targovax ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Erik Digman Wiklund - Targovax ASA - CEO



Welcome to Targovax and the presentation of our Q4 results for 2022. My name is Erik Digman Wiklund, and I'm the CEO at Targovax. During 2022, we have made important progress on all of our R&D programs, and this sets us up for success in 2023.



For the ONCOS-102 program, our lead clinical asset, we've published promising phase 1 results in prestigious journals and scientific conferences. And based on these strong data, we're now preparing to set up a phase 2 trial to demonstrate and validate these data in a larger setting. This trial is called SOPHOS-213. Preparations are going forward according to plan, and we're planning to open up prestigious cancer centers in the USA and Europe later this year for enrollment of patients.



Second, circular RNA. We've established a new cutting-edge circular RNA program from scratch. We have hired the discover of circular RNA, Dr. Thomas Hansen, and he is running this program for us. In just 12 months, we've achieved technical proof of concept for our vector delivery system, and in addition, we have filed