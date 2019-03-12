Mar 12, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q3 Fiscal 2019 Casey's General Stores Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Bill Walljasper, Chief Financial Officer. You may begin.
William J. Walljasper - Casey's General Stores - Inc. - Senior VP & CFO
Good morning, and thank you for joining us to discuss Casey's results for the quarter ended January 31. I'm Bill Walljasper, Chief Financial Officer. Terry Handley, President and Chief Executive Officer, is also here.
Before we begin, I'll remind you that certain statements made by us during this investor call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include any statements related to our possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies and growth opportunities and performance improvements at our stores. There
Q3 2019 Caseys General Stores Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 12, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...