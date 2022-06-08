Q4 2022 Caseys General Stores Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 08, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Chad Bruntz -



Good morning, and thank you for joining us to discuss the results for our fourth quarter and fiscal year ended April 30, 2022. I'm Chad Bruntz, Senior Analyst, Investor Relations, filling in for Brian Johnson who is under the weather. With me today are Darren Rebelez, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Bramlage, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I will remind you that certain statements made by us during this investor call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include any statements relating to expectations for future periods, possible or assumed future results of operations, financial conditions, liquidity and related sources or needs, the company's supply