Q4 2023 Caseys General Stores Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 07, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Brian Joseph Johnson - Casey's General Stores - Inc. - SVP of IR & Business Development



Good morning, and thank you for joining us to discuss the results from our fourth quarter and fiscal year ended April 30, 2023. I am Brian Johnson, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Business Development. With me today are Darren Rebelez, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Bramlage, Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, I'll remind you that certain statements made by us during this investor call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



