Q2 2024 Caseys General Stores Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 12, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Casey's General Stores Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to Brian Johnson, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development. Please go ahead.
Brian Joseph Johnson - Casey's General Stores - Inc. - SVP of IR & Business Development
Good morning, and thank you for joining us to discuss the results from our second quarter ended October 31, 2023. I am Brian Johnson, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development. With me today are Darren Rebelez, Board Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Bramlage, Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin, I'll remind you that certain statements made by us during this investor call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking
