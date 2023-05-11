Q1 2023 CENIT AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Unidentified Participant



Good morning. On behalf of Montega, welcome to the earnings call of CENIT AG regarding the publication of the Q1 figures of 2023. The CEO, Peter Schneck; and the CFO, Axelle MazÃ© will give you a presentation on the results in a moment. Afterwards, it will be enough time for our Q&A session. Questions can then be asked through audio line and chat. We're looking forward to the results, and I hand over to Mr. Schneck.



Peter Schneck - CENIT AG - CEO



Thank you very much and a very warm welcome to our CENIT earnings call for the first quarter 2023. As you all know already from the last sessions, we're having this in English language. I've seen one of the remarks that it would have been also preferred in German, but we have also a lot of English-speaking investors in this call, but of course, also in our shareholder structure. So that's why I kindly ask for your understanding that we're going to run this in English.



And then, of course, later on when we come to the question session, please feel free to ask in your language, either French,