Q2 2023 CENIT AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Tanja Marinovic - CENIT AG - Marketing/IR



Welcome and thank you for joining today's earnings call CENIT AG, following the publication of the half-year figures of 2023. The CEO, Peter Schneck, will give you a presentation on the results in a moment, and the floor will be opened for upcoming questions following the presentation. With this, I hand over to you, Mr. Schneck.



Peter Schneck - CENIT AG - CEO



Thank you very much and good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining the earnings call of CENIT AG this morning. As usual, I will run you through the session in English since we have several English-speaking analysts and investors in this call. As usual, I will present you our figures and findings with some background information at the beginning. And then, of course, on you will have the opportunity in our Q&A session to ask any question, and I hope that I can answer those questions.



So let's right now jump into our figures for the first half year, which, to my opinion, are very promising despite the economic environment in -- at