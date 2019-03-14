Full Year 2018 Capita PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Jonathan Lewis - Capita plc - CEO & Director



Good morning. Apologies for running a little late. As some of you probably experienced, it took some of us a little longer to get through security this morning than we had anticipated.



For those of you on the call, my name is Jon Lewis, Chief Executive Officer, and a very warm welcome to everyone here at the London Stock Exchange. And as always, thank you for your interest in Capita.



Firstly, I'd like to draw your attention to the legal text on screen and incorporated in Page 2 of your pack.



You'll remember that on the 23rd of April last year, we set out our transformation plan for Capita, and I am very pleased with the progress we have made as evidenced by the highlights on this slide. And I'll talk more about these later. Most importantly, we are precisely where we said we would be 1 year in.



We have a clear plan to continue the transformation of Capita in 2019, including accelerating our cost competitiveness program, embedding our new One Capita operating model, the first time we have a single and consistent way of