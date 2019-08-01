Half Year 2019 Capita PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Jonathan Lewis - Capita plc - CEO & Director



Well, we're a couple of minutes late, so we'll kick off. Good morning, everyone. I'd like to offer a warm welcome to the people here in the room and also to everyone watching this morning via the webcast, and thanks again for your interest in Capita.



Over the last 18 months, we've undertaken significant work to reengineer Capita. We're improving the operational and financial performance with some legacy contracts, something I'll come back to. We're investing in the systems and processes necessary to better run our business model. We're strengthening relationships with key public and private sector clients, and we're investing in propositions and in our growth function.



I want to emphasize that we are not taking a short-term view, but addressing structural and strategic issues, many long in the making, to ensure we create a platform for long-term sustainable growth. We