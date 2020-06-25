Half Year 2020 Capita PLC Market Update Call Transcript

Jun 25, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Jonathan Lewis - Capita plc - CEO & Director



So thank you, and good morning, everyone, and thanks very much for joining us. I'm sure many, if not most, of you have seen the RNS we issued earlier this morning. So I'll make some brief summary statements. Patrick will talk to the numbers, and then we will open it up for Q&A.



In summary, businesses remain resilient through the crisis. Revenues are down 10% year-on-year, just over half of that related to COVID directly. We got on top of this very early, late February, adopted a programmatic approach and took decisive actions on cost, and cash has been given at that stage in particular. We didn't know where this was heading. Patrick will talk to the implications for our liquidity, but it is encouraging.



We pretty much got on top of the operational challenges in the first 6 to 8 weeks post lockdown, and over that period, quite fundamentally changed the operating model in many ways. We now have of the 35,000 of our 60,000 colleagues working from home. That's just over 60% of the workforce. The remaining 35% continue to work for our