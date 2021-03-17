Full Year 2020 Capita PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 17, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Jonathan Lewis - Capita plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Capita's 2020 Financial Year Results. I'm Jon Lewis, Capita CEO. And as a mentioned, I'm joined by Gordon, our interim CFO this morning.



As is usual, before we start, I draw your attention, of course, to the disclaimer at the beginning of this presentation. Now first and foremost, I'd like to thank all of our colleagues, many of whom are on this call for their hard work and dedication in the past 12 months, both the tens of thousands who have managed to deliver for our clients and customers from their homes and the thousands who have continued to go into their workplace, often supporting frontline services such as the NHS or Department for Work and Pensions.



The commitment and resilience you have shown in